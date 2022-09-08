Creatio Adds Workflow Apps

Creatio, a provider of no-code workflow and CRM automation solutions, together with its partner community, have released a wide range of applications, connectors, and add-ons at the Creatio Marketplace.

The new solutions expand the platform integration capabilities, streamline payment management in Creatio, migrate data, improve time management, reduce time spent on daily routine, and more.

The new apps and connectors include the following: