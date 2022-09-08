Bidtellect Adds CTV/OTT Advertising Solutions

Bidtellect, an advertising technology company, has launched a connected TV/over-the-top solution that connects companies with audiences beyond linear TV.

Users will be able to leverage Bidtellect's performance bidding and optimization technology to seamlessly incorporate CTV/OTT into their media buying strategies.

Bidtellect's solution includes the following:

Bidding capabilities, especially Automatic Algorithmic Rate Determination (AARDvark), which is now available in CTV/OTT.

Planning, trading, and execution with Bidtellect's support.

Powered by Context, leveraging Bidtellect's context-driven technology and metadata coverage across the entire supply ecosystem.

Access to the largest CTV/OTT-enabled supply-side platforms and premium publishers.

Clients will be able to activate CTV/OTT directly through Bidtellect's demand-side platform through all service models, optimize and target premium content categories across multiple goals and bid types, and use Bidtellect's capabilities like budget fluidity, pacing, bid shading, creative flighting, and more.