Metadata.io Acquires Reactful

Metadata.io, a marketing technology provider, has acquired Reactful, a real-time web optimization and personalization platform for digital marketers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reactful will ultimately be integrated into Metadata's Marketing Operating System to expand beyond paid advertising and offer more ways to drive revenue through marketing.

"As a two-time customer and stakeholder of Reactful, I witnessed the impact of personalizing the buying journey," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata, in a statement. "At Metadata, we optimize every stage of the ad process to reduce the amount of manual effort on the hands of B2B marketers today. With Reactful's personalization engine, Metadata's customers can provide a personalized end-to-end experience based on the visitor (prospect, customer), the content they consume, or their stage in the buying journey. In turn, it will increase visitor conversion and dramatically increase content engagement and time on site."

With Reactful's technology, Metadata customers will better understand engagement with target accounts on their website, be able to personalize that experience, and augment their programs with highly targeted and personalized ads.