P360 Adds Four Modules to BirdzAI Data and Analytics Platform

P360, a technology developer for pharmaceutical companies, has added to its its BirdzAI data and analytics platform with four pre-built modules for Master Data Management, Insights & Analytics, Sales Operations and Marketing Operations.

With these enhancements, BirdzAI's ecosystem supports pharmaceutical commercial operations with end-to-end data management capabilities, including the ingestion, storage, processing, and analysis of data derived from commonly used sources like first- and third-party prescription data, specialty pharmacy data feeds, CRM systems, marketing interaction reports, and more.

"With BirdzAI's new modules, we are giving pharmaceutical commercial operations the ability to generate insights, efficiencies, and cost savings never before thought possible," stated P360 Founder and CEO Anupam Nandwana in a statement. "To do this, we first develop a state-of-the-art master data management ecosystem. From there, we incorporate advanced algorithms and workflows that enable sales and marketing teams to automate processes and arrive at faster, more reliable business decisions. And we do this in a way that enhances a company's current systems."

BirdzAI integrates with any commercial operations workflow and creates a single source of truth by bringing sales and marketing data sources together into a master data management ecosystem. The platform comes with pre-built connectors to all major industry data sources and its advanced artificial intelligence then turn that data into insights for real-time sales and marketing operations decision-making, including forecasting, brand propensity analysis, next-best action insights,customer alignment, customer and territory planning and sizing, incentive compensation strategy, and more.

"BirdzAI's Master Data Management module helps pharmaceutical commercial operations to digitally transform effectively," Nandwana added. "Building from a solid data foundation helps ensure the successful implementation of other technologies within the commercial operations workflow, including BirdzAI's Insights & Analytics, Sales Operations, and Marketing Operations modules. Whether you already have a solution or need a solution, BirdzAI brings it all together under one umbrella."

BirdzAI's new modules include the following:

Master Data Management, with modern data estate; change management; data validation, rules, and processes; data capture and integration; and security and compliance.

Insights & Analytics, with pre-built machine learning models, call planning and optimization, segmentation, optimization, and forecasting.

Sales Operations, with alignment and roster managemnt, field data change requests, incentive compensation, product master, reporting, vendor data integration, help desk, and CRM implementation.

Marketing Operations, with web and digital build-out, marketing automation, reporting and analytics, and data integration.