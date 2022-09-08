Neustar and LiveVox Partner to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability

Neustar and LiveVox are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox's four outbound dialing solutions.

CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam, or blocked. SmartDial is a dialer workflow automation engine that provides dialers with pre-loaded contact intelligence and the best day and time for reaching specific contacts.