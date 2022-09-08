Neustar and LiveVox Partner to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability
Neustar and LiveVox are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox's four outbound dialing solutions.
CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam, or blocked. SmartDial is a dialer workflow automation engine that provides dialers with pre-loaded contact intelligence and the best day and time for reaching specific contacts.
"In today's complex and highly regulated digital communications landscape, our goal is to continuously improve the ways our contact center customers connect to their consumers to make the experience as quick and seamless as possible," said LiveVox CEO and co-founder Louis Summe in a statement. "Communicating with consumers, however, is becoming more difficult because contact information is continuously changing and people are not answering their phones if they don’t know or trust who is calling. The integration of CNO and SmartDial into our platform will help enhance our capabilities with identity-based solutions and enable organizations to connect with consumers and get the most out of each dial, saving time and resources."
"Collectors that employ intelligent contact solutions position themselves to connect with consumers faster, improve revenue recovery, and reduce compliance risk, with organizations experiencing an average 25 percent increase in right party contact rates," said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "The intelligence that CNO and SmartDial provide to enable better customer contactability, regardless of the industry, helps enhance both consumer trust and efficiency."