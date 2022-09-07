HubSpot Unveils Platform-Wide Enhancements at INBOUND 2022

HubSpot today at its annual INBOUND event introduced features and updates, including customer journey analytics, flexible payments, and connected data.

With new payment schedules features, HubSpot merchants can customize their payments through a collection of dates and amounts and will soon be able to connect those details with HubSpot payments transactions. Additionally, HubSpot's quote-to-cash solutions help teams through the quoting, billing, and contracting process.

HubSpot also released data management enhancements to provide customers with transparent and timely data insights through import data handling and enhanced automation. The newest data import experience flags and resolves data errors before they are published. Data quality automation recommendations also eliminate the manual burden of fixing data errors. Using HubSpot AI assistance, customers can now set up automation to resolve issues as they surface.

HubSpot also previewed customer journey analytics at INBOUND. The new feature, available in public beta later this year, will provide marketers with detailed visualizations to identify moments in the customer journey that can be optimized for better conversion and deeper insights into customer behaviors. HubSpot also announced enhancements to campaigns to provide marketers a consolidated view into all initiatives together.

In addition to launching improvements for marketers, HubSpot also announced features to help customer service teams create more connected experiences. Teams using Service Hub can now interact with customers through a fully connected service desk, complete with a helpdesk, channels, and automation. Through the new WhatsApp integration, currently available through public beta, teams can connect WhatsApp business accounts to their shared inboxes to communicate with prospects and customers without leaving the HubSpot platform.

With the introduction of inbound calling, customers can make and receive calls right from HubSpot without exposing their personal phone numbers.

HubSpot also added data quality features to keep customer data connected, clean, and secure. With the custom object builder, teams can now craft customized data models without code and enforce consistent data entry with property validations. With HubSpot's data quality command center teams can get insights on the health of all data in one place.

In addition to new product updates, HubSpot also unveiled connect.com, a connected community for growth professionals that helps them build strong relationships with their peers and community.