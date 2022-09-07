Salesloft Unveils Rhythm Platform

Salesloft, a sales engagement platform provider, has introduced Salesloft Rhythm, a single open platform that unifies the entire seller workflow.

In addition, Salesloft debuted a number of new features, including expanded governance capabilities across the entire Salesloft platform. Detailed controls allow customers with complex business requirements to have full control over the data their users can access, while audit logs give customers comprehensive visibility to see what has changed in the Salesloft platform. Updates to Forecast by Salesloft were also announced, including the ability to submit multiple forecasts as well as opportunity alerts, which notify sales leaders about at-risk deals and significant changes in the pipeline.

Salesloft Rhythm is a patent-pending, signal-to-action engine to guide sellers. It can ingest every signal from the Salesloft platform and partner APIs. Artificial intelligence will then rank and prioritize those signals to give sellers a comprehensive list of actions they can execute in the platform that will be the most impactful to them at the time. Each action item it prioritizes will also come with an explanation of why the action is important and what the likely outcome will be.