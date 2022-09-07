Typeform Introduces Brand Kits

Typeform today launched brand kits, a feature that allows users to save their brands' assets and themes all in one place.

With brand kits, any user can create, edit, and access shared assets in their Workspace and deploy them consistently across all content, including forms, quizzes, surveys, polls and more.

Typeform's brand kits enable users to store pre-approved brand assets in a single library, including logos, images, videos, icons, and more. They can define color palettes and choose from more than 1,300 Google Web fonts. Additionally, users can create brand kit themes, turning their branding assets into reusable templates that all users can access.