Typeform Introduces Brand Kits
Typeform today launched brand kits, a feature that allows users to save their brands' assets and themes all in one place.
With brand kits, any user can create, edit, and access shared assets in their Workspace and deploy them consistently across all content, including forms, quizzes, surveys, polls and more.
Typeform's brand kits enable users to store pre-approved brand assets in a single library, including logos, images, videos, icons, and more. They can define color palettes and choose from more than 1,300 Google Web fonts. Additionally, users can create brand kit themes, turning their branding assets into reusable templates that all users can access.
"Branded content helps to tell a company's story. It's what makes it recognizable, and it's what people connect with. Consistency across every digital touchpoint is key to raising the visibility of a brand, establishing trust, and remaining effective," said Karrie Sanderson, chief marketing officer of Typeform, in a statement. "With this added level of customization and the ability to curate an online library of branded assets and themes, businesses can leverage brand kits to empower all users to seamlessly create cohesive, digital interactions at scale."