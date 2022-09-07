Optimizely Makes Experimentation Platform Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, has made its Web Experimentation and Full Stack solutions available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Our launch on Google Cloud Marketplace is another step forward in our strategic partnership with Google Cloud, one which will break boundaries for the data-driven growth marketer," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "The industry is ripe for disruption as global organizations navigate economic uncertainty and heightened consumer expectations. We have an incredible opportunity to serve global customers through the Google Cloud Marketplace and ensure innovation is accessible and achievable for marketers looking to drive exceptional digital experiences."

Optimizely had previously entered a strategic partnership with Google to move its experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. As part of the ongoing partnership, Optimizely and Google Cloud will coordinate a joint go-to-market and sales execution strategy for the experimentation solutions.