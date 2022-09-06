Tresorit Launches eSign
Tresorit, an end-to-end encrypted cloud collaboration specialist and subsidiary of Swiss Post, today launched a capability that allows companies to add electronic signatures to documents at the touch of a button.
The function fits seamlessly into Tresorit's highly secure Digital Workspace platform, where signatures can be requested and signed documents can be managed.
"In today's world, paperless document handling has become the central factor for secure and efficient ways of working," said Tresorit's CEO and co-founder, István Lám, in a statement. "In practice, however, this often means email chaos and media disruption. With our new function package, companies can put an end to this because Tresorit eSign is not an additional stand-alone solution but an integrated function for our highly secure,end-to-end encrypted workspace and cloud collaboration platform. This way, customers benefit twice: from maximum security for their sensitive documents while enjoying the highest possible convenience for everyday practice."