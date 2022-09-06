Bambuser Partners with Perfect for Virtual Makeup Try-On

Bambuser and Perfect have partnered to launch makeup try-on technology in One-to-One Live Shopping experiences.

Perfect combines augmented reality and artificial intelligence to offer solutions such as the Virtual Try On, Makeup AR. The 3D AR face technology gives users a true-to-life makeover experience in real-time where they can try real world products virtually.

Bambuser's One-to-One enables two-way video calls with shopping capabilities, available for both calendar bookings and drop-in sessions.

By joining forces and facilitating the integration of the two solutions, Perfect and Bambuser can together cater a unique digital shopping experience where hyper-realistic makeovers are now be available in face-to-face interactive video sessions.

"We are excited to partner with Bambuser and offer brands a new avenue to engage with their customers online. By combining our respective expertise, we are delivering another powerful solution that will increase consumer satisfaction and confidence, providing brands with a sustainable option to showcase their makeup products conveniently and instantly for shoppers to try during online consultations," said Perfect Founder and CEO Alice Chang in a statement. "The Beauty industry is one of our core verticals, and we are continuously working to enhance the user and client experience by partnering up with market-leading tech solutions like Perfect. Considering that Perfect is the leading SaaS AI and AR solution provider within beauty and fashion, they are also the ultimate development partner for Bambuser in this segment. Together we are re-imagining the consumer shopping experience while also differentiating Bambuser's product features, remaining the leading Live Shopping provider globally," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.

Parfums Christian Dior is the first company to field the solution, offering clients virtual makeup try-on sessions in online, private consultations.