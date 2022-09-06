Fuel Cycle Offers Solution for Multilingual Research

Fuel Cycle today launched a multilingual solution to enable companies to conduct research in more than 1,000 languages.

Fuel Cycle's multilingual solutions automation allows companies to host all research within one research platform and community while also simplifying the management of multilingual research.

"Creating questions and receiving answers in a research participant's native language is the best method to receive insights and avoid any cultural insensitivities," said Rick Kelly, chief product officer of Fuel Cycle, in a statement. "Fuel Cycle's new multilingual solution will help global brands reach their audiences and customers, helping automate and simplify the complex logistics of executing multilingual studies."

Fuel Cycle’s multilingual support solution will help companies do the following: