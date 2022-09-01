Majorel Acquires Findasense

Majorel, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and services, has acquired Findasense, a CX design and creative services company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition supports Majorel's strategy to further extend its Tech & Expert Services line of business, especially in the area of CX transformation, and to tap into new consumer markets while further expanding its near- and offshore leverage.

"The acquisition of Findasense is the next logical step in creating an industry-leading portfolio of CX transformation services, spanning CX consulting, technology, and creative design services. I'm particularly delighted to welcome around 320 talented new team members to Majorel and further extending our global footprint and end-to-end CX capabilities," Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, said in a statement. "At Findasense we have always been pioneers in the field of digitization and customer experience with solutions such as CX Hubs. Our next challenge is the global expansion of our services and methodologies. And what better way to do this than to join Majorel, a global leader in CX? Joining this family is the best news for our clients, our partners, and everyone at Findasense," Rafael Tamames and Tomy Lorsch, co-founders of Findasense, said in a joint statement.

Findasense provides CX analytics, experience consulting, touchpoint design, social media engagement, and digital marketing services, with a particular focus on the financial services, consumer packaged goods, technology, and telecommunications verticals.