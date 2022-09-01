Bambuser Launches Bambuser Plus
Bambuser today rolled out Bambuser Plus, a business unit dedicated to supporting retailers in all aspects of Live Shopping, including retail strategy, creative and production, influencer marketing, and education.
Bambuser said in a statement that demand for strategic, educational, and creative support within the live commerce sphere has rapidly increased since it launched its Live Shopping solution in late 2019. It used technologies and personnel gained during its acquisition of Relatable to create this offering.
"The services of Bambuser Plus are a significant value-add for Bambuser's customers, enabling them to efficiently integrate Live Shopping into their retail strategies and achieve even higher results. This strengthens our position as the world leader in Live Shopping," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.