Bambuser Launches Bambuser Plus

Bambuser today rolled out Bambuser Plus, a business unit dedicated to supporting retailers in all aspects of Live Shopping, including retail strategy, creative and production, influencer marketing, and education.

Bambuser said in a statement that demand for strategic, educational, and creative support within the live commerce sphere has rapidly increased since it launched its Live Shopping solution in late 2019. It used technologies and personnel gained during its acquisition of Relatable to create this offering.