The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2022 CRM Industry Leader Awards

As in the past two years, our Leader awards boiled down to a simple formula: If the experts had to recommend a CRM solution—whether, say, an enterprise suite, a customer data platform, contact center analytics, or any of the 11 categories featured here—to a loyal client, which would they choose, and why?

Our expert analysts have once again risen to the challenge and given us their top five picks in each category, and the results show a thriving industry that’s adapted to digital transformation in an economy buffeted by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and their knock-on effects: a gnarled supply chain, global inflation, and a churning labor force. You’ll see a lot of familiar faces, as the industry continues to consolidate, but also a few new ones and the debut of a new category, e-commerce platforms, because, well, everything has undergone a digital transformation. Read on for our Industry Leaders for 2022.

But before we get to the Leaders, a shout-out to our experts. As always, we would not be able to compile our annual awards issue without the ongoing support of the CRM industry’s vast community of analysts and consultants. This year’s panel included the following:

Geoff Ables , managing partner of C5 Insight;

Dick Bucci , founder and chief analyst at Pelorus Research;

Jim Dickie , a research fellow at Sales Mastery;

Donna Fluss , president of DMG Consulting;

Paul Greenberg , president of the 56 Group;

Marshall Lager , an independent CRM analyst;

Kate Leggett , vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research;

Sheila McGee-Smith , founder and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics;

John Ragsdale , vice president and research director at the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA);

Ray Wang , founder and chairman of Constellation Research;

Rebecca Wettemann , founder and CEO of Valoir.

Read on for their picks for the 2021 Industry Leaders—spanning customer service, marketing, and sales—below.

The Best Enterprise CRM Software and Solutions

The Best CRM for Midsize and Small Businesses

The Best Contact Center Infrastructure

The Best Contact Center Interaction Analytics

The Best Workforce Optimization/Engagement Management (WFO/WEM)

The Best Contact Center Outsourcing

The Best Business Intelligence and Analytics

The Best Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)

The Best Marketing Automation Software and Solutions

The Best Sales Force Automation Software and Solutions

The Best E-commerce Platforms