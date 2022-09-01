The Best CRM Software, Solutions, and Innovators: The 2022 CRM Industry Awards

After the pain and tumult of 2020 and 2021, we all hoped for a better 2022. Alas, it’s been a mixed bag. The pandemic seems to finally be entering a grinding but considerably less dangerous phase, yet its impact is still being felt. Add to that the war in Ukraine, global inflation, ongoing supply chain and workforce issues, and the rapid acceleration of digital processes, and businesses have had to deal with a lot. Happily, the CRM industry has responded with a tremendous amount of innovation. CRM magazine’s 21st annual awards package, in its third year as the Industry Awards for sales, marketing, and customer service, celebrates this innovation with our expert analysts identifying the CRM vendors, technologies, and products worthy of recognition and your consideration, including a new Leaders category befitting the times, e-commerce platforms. Start your CRM implementation here.

The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2022 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Five Top Innovating CRM Companies for 2022: The CRM Conversation Starters

The 2022 CRM Industry Hall of Fame: Harley Manning