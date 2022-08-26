Daon Partners with Neustar for Call Authentication

Daon, a digital identity trust company, is partnering with Neustar to provide an integrated solution for deterministic authentication through automatic number identification (ANI) validation to reduce fraud and mitigate call spoofing.

The partnership with Neustar will augment the Daon IdentityX library of biometric algorithms with Neustar Authentication Plus and Account Link solutions. These solutions provide deterministic and probabilistic device and phone number identity proofing before the call is connected. By integrating Neustar's communication solutions, phone calls and devices used to make those calls will undergo real-time inspection to ensure accurate, secure caller-to-agent contact through ANI validation and ANI match.

Neustar solutions leverage both ANI validation and matching to validate whether a call is coming from the device that owns the number or via a phone number match to a referenceable database. The process is completed almost instantly as calls reach the interactive voice response system through a passive process that doesn't require active participation by the caller.