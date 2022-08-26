Lumavate Introduces Mobile Messaging for Businesses

Lumavate has launched Mobile Messaging to help businesses engage with their customers, partners, and employees with text messaging, as part of the Lumavate Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

Companies can give customers the optionm to opt-in to text, segment their audiences, send real-time and scheduled texts, and analyze message data directly within the same platform where they build digital experiences. Users can add custom data profile fields to collect additional subscriber information.