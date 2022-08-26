Lumavate Introduces Mobile Messaging for Businesses
Lumavate has launched Mobile Messaging to help businesses engage with their customers, partners, and employees with text messaging, as part of the Lumavate Digital Experience Platform (DXP).
Companies can give customers the optionm to opt-in to text, segment their audiences, send real-time and scheduled texts, and analyze message data directly within the same platform where they build digital experiences. Users can add custom data profile fields to collect additional subscriber information.
"Today's customers are constantly on their mobile devices, which means mobile is a great channel for marketers to use for customer engagement. However, many businesses have yet to embark on a mobile messaging program due to its perceived complexity. That's exactly the problem our new messaging functionality solves," said Stephanie Cox, CEO of Lumavate, in a statement. "We're making it easier for businesses to start a mobile messaging program by providing them with the functionality and expertise to drive revenue and increase brand loyalty."