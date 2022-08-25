SugarCRM and ResPax Partner

SugarCRM and ResPax, a tour reservation system provider, have partnered to launch a fully integrated CRM and tour booking platform to help the travel and tourism industry scale operations, turbocharge visitor numbers, boost customer experience and loyalty, enhance job creation, and drive revenue.

With this combination of technology, operators get a holistic view of customers, tight data integration and collaboration, and enhanced customer insights fueled by artificial intelligence.