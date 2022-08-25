SugarCRM and ResPax Partner
SugarCRM and ResPax, a tour reservation system provider, have partnered to launch a fully integrated CRM and tour booking platform to help the travel and tourism industry scale operations, turbocharge visitor numbers, boost customer experience and loyalty, enhance job creation, and drive revenue.
With this combination of technology, operators get a holistic view of customers, tight data integration and collaboration, and enhanced customer insights fueled by artificial intelligence.
"The customer experience is at the beating heart of the travel and tourism industry," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "Together, ResPax and SugarCRM are making the hard things easier for tour operators and their guests by streamlining processes and engagement to help the tourism industry rebuild and embrace a period of new growth. We are pleased to partner with ResPax, a well-respected company with deep roots and expertise in the travel and tourism sector to deliver a purpose-built solution to help tourism operators make the most of every interaction, to rebound following years of pandemic lockdowns."
"We are delighted to partner with SugarCRM, to bring the power of the company's AI-powered CRM to tour operators," said Tony Bridgewater, ResPax's CEO, in a statement. "ResPax and SugarCRM are both innovators and leaders in their respective fields, and together we will provide an unparalleled experience for operators and guests. Tour operators can now revolutionize the guest experience and build even stronger and more profitable relationships using rich customer insights to create unique experiences that resonate with clients."