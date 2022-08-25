Zuora to Acquire Zephr

Zuora, provider of a cloud-based subscription management platform, plans to acquire Zephr, a subscription experience platform provider, for $44 million.

Zephr's platform offers identity management, intelligent trials, dynamic paywalls, entitlements management, and a decision engine. When combined with data from Zuora's Billing, Collect, and Revenue systems, the resulting solution will empower companies to nurture and monetize their subscriber relationships by better understanding their behaviors, experimenting with the right digital offerings, and optimizing their digital experiences.

"The winners in the media industry are those continuously innovating around new services, bundles, and offers. And where the media industry goes, other industries will follow," said Tien Tzuo, CEO and founder of Zuora, in a statement. "This is what combining Zuora and Zephr is about."

"Our focus has been on giving our customers the agility they need to deliver the experiences that modern customers expect. It starts from the first digital interaction, to conversion, to renewal," said James Henderson, CEO of Zephr, in a statement. "It was a clear decision to join Zuora to accelerate where our platform is headed and empower all of our customers to nurture and monetize their subscriber relationships."