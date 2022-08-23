NMI and IRIS CRM Release Instant Gateway and Onboarding Integration

NMI, a commerce enablement technology company, and IRIS CRM, a comprehensive merchant management platform, have updated their payment gateway boarding integration to consolidate workflows and reduce time to processing for merchants.

NMI and IRIS CRM customers can now fully configure their merchant gateway setups directly in IRIS CRM, along with expanded merchant, pricing, and processor fields. With these upgrades, IRIS CRM reflects NMI’s Affiliate Portal in its entirety for one-stop merchant boarding.

"Bringing this functionality and updates to NMI's and IRIS CRM's customer base allows us to support an even faster boarding process for merchants," said Dimitri Akhrin, president of IRIS CRM, in a statement. "Since NMI's acquisition of IRIS CRM, we've been focusing on bringing our expertise and offerings to our joint customers to better enable easy merchant sign-up and onboarding. As the only offering of its kind on the market, these upgrades are taking an already streamlined onboarding process and making it even more automated and intuitive for users."

The IRIS CRM boarding integration with NMI pulls from merchant IRIS CRM accounts to autofill fields during the boarding process. IRIS CRM does most of the work for users by pre-populating the merchant's information along with NMI pricing, fees, and defaults through the new configuration settings. Once the fields are populated, users review the information, select the appropriate affiliate, plan, and processor, fill in data missing from the merchant record, and submit.

Merchants can select what type of data is required for transactions, default sub-affiliate plans and associated fee schedules, create custom fee schedules, enable default services, and set advanced merchant features for each merchant. New boarding fields include merchant's website, all payment types within maximum limits, sub-affiliate plans and fees, payment descriptor and Access Control Server and Card Verification Value pre-check method.