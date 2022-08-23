ON24 Updates Elite Explore

ON24 has updated its ON24 Elite Explore webinar platform to help marketers customize and brand touchpoints and deliver interactive and personalized calls-to-action. The company also introduced features across the ON24 platform, including ON24 Forums, ON24 Intelligence, and< ON24 Connect, to increase audience engagement, capture more buyer insights, enhance reporting, and provide advanced data integrations with leading CRM and marketing automation solutions.

"We're continually reimagining the webinar to give customers a solution that exceeds audience expectations, deepens engagement, and delivers the insights businesses need to drive revenue," said Jayesh Sahasi, executive vice president of products and and chief technology officer at ON24, in a statement. "ON24 Elite Explore provides a modern look and feel with features that drive engagement and capture actionable first-person data for sales and marketing follow-up."

ON24 Elite Explore offers the following new features and capabilities:

Redesigned user interface with new events, create, overview, and archive pages to setup, manage, and search for events.

New layouts that allow marketers to customize registration and lobby pages, engagement tools, and virtual backgrounds for presenter and audience consoles.

New styling option for engagement tools in the audience console.

Enhanced recording and production tools to allow presenters to import media and stitch clips together.

Cookie consent banner to allow registrants and attendees to opt-in to cookies and manage their preferences.

ON24 is also introducing additional enhancements across the ON24 platform. In ON24 Forums, users can pin and spotlight presenters and attendees to keep specific speakers on video. New reporting capabilities in ON24 Intelligence enable marketers to view metrics and trends, such as the number of registrants and attendees, minutes viewed, and engagement scores in ON24 Forums events, as well as access audience and usage details for categories, groups, and conversion data in ON24 Engagement Hub. API enhancements in ON24 Connect integrate ON24 engagement and registration data with CRM/MAP platforms to get deeper insights into customer activity and inform sales and marketing follow-up.