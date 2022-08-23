Infobip Integrates with HubSpot

Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot's clients.

The integration, available in HubSpot's App Marketplace, enables users to connect with customers using their preferred communication channels.

By syncing Infobip's WhatsApp and SMS channels with HubSpot, businesses can send automated messages and updates, accelerate sales by automating the sharing of payment links, generate automated support messages, and offer enhanced security by providing verification and authentication codes to customers during login via WhatsApp or SMS.