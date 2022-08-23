Infobip Integrates with HubSpot
Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot's clients.
The integration, available in HubSpot's App Marketplace, enables users to connect with customers using their preferred communication channels.
By syncing Infobip's WhatsApp and SMS channels with HubSpot, businesses can send automated messages and updates, accelerate sales by automating the sharing of payment links, generate automated support messages, and offer enhanced security by providing verification and authentication codes to customers during login via WhatsApp or SMS.
"Our clients want to be able to interact with their customers on the right channel at the right time. With the Infobip integration, our customers now have access to market-leading customer communications over WhatsApp and SMS, helping them to enhance engagement, increase loyalty, and ultimately drive sales," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement.
"More and more customers want to message a business than make a call. Businesses need to be where their customers are, which is why we've built an integration with HubSpot to offer its customers access to our best-in-class communications platform that provides a comprehensive range of capabilities and features. Our integration with HubSpot demonstrates our commitment to building connected customer experiences," said Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, in a statement.
