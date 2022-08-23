Outreach Extends It Sales Execution Platform
Outreach has expanded its sales execution platform to increase rep productivity, improve sales execution efficiency, decrease forecast risk, and reduce costs.
The platform enhancements include the following:
- Kaia for Outreach Voice, with real-time intelligence delivered directly within Outreach Voice dialer workflows. Using conversation intelligence (CI), Kaia provides AI-triggered content cards to sales reps in real time and guides them to close more deals.
- New levels of visibility to sales managers on the status of deals, with a new recording page and simplified UI to provide conversation trends and insights to help managers understand key prospects and customer meetings.
- New Deal Health scores within Outreach Guide to help sales leaders spot risks in deals sooner.
- Forecast flexibility in Outreach Commit, with the ability to create custom filters on pipeline metrics and configure multiple forecasts.
- Outreach Insights, providing AI-driven reporting with real-time, actionable insights into playbooks, people, and processes, for companies in Europe.
- Additional compliance features, including Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) attestation and support for Business Associate Agreement (BAA).
"Now, more than ever, revenue organizations are under pressure to deliver efficient, predictable growth," said Prasad Raje, chief product officer of Outreach, in a statement. "Today's announcements include a combination of new AI and enterprise capabilities to help our customers improve execution across every stage of their sales cycle."