Salesloft Launches Sales Coaching

Salesloft, a sales engagement platform provider, today launched Salesloft Coaching as part of its summer '22 product launch. Salesloft Coaching helps sales managers coach their teams by putting the critical information about rep performance, from email and call activities to meetings, right at their fingertips.

Salesloft Coaching offers sales managers a single view of how reps are performing against goals across multiple activities and channels. Managers can immediately see key trends, get recommendations for rep calls and emails to review, and coach to outcomes instead of individual activities.

"Salesloft's new coaching capability pulls together all sales activity in one place, across channels and meeting platforms. Coaching best practice is designed right in, from starting with outcomes and then presenting metrics on effectiveness, efficiency, and activity volume. Being a sales manager is one of the toughest jobs on the sales team. This new capability gives managers a way to see how their reps are progressing toward pipeline goals, and most important, a framework for helping them achieve those goals," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "Managers get a holistic view of their reps so they can address skill gaps for individuals and the team at scale." "As budgets tighten, companies need to be able to accomplish more with less," said Steve Goldberg, chief revenue officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "For sales managers, that means you have to be more productive with the people you have, so upskilling and coaching is critical. At Salesloft, we have the added benefit of using our own platform. This new coaching capability is already having a huge impact on our success. Our sales managers can start work each morning with an immediate pulse on how their reps are performing against their goals. Then they can tailor their coaching so each seller gets the help they need to hit their specific targets."

Salesloft Coaching is part of the company's summer '22 release. This product release also includes several other platform enhancements, including integrations with HubSpot and Microsoft Dynamics 365. In addition, customers now have more governance capabilities with detailed access controls across the entire Salesloft platform. Users can customize controls for Deals, with access controls for Conversations coming later this fall. New audit log functionality lets admins see what has changed in the Salesloft platform, who performed the change, and when it happened.