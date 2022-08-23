Scanbuy Partners with Diveplane on ExtendedAudiences
Scanbuy, a provider of mobile engagement and digital advertising solutions, today launched ExtendedAudiences for the consumer packaged goods industry. ExtendedAudiences are privacy-protected, act-alike audience extensions of U.S. consumer CPG purchase data, powered by Diveplane.
Scanbuy ExtendedAudiences are editable, auditable, and scalable. Its data models are designed to extend the benefits of the Interactive Advertising Bureau's data transparency standards from deterministic to modeled data sets. A forensic-level audit is available for all stakeholders at runtime every time an act-alike model is generated.
Diveplane's technology enables Scanbuy to generate rich consumer data shopping profiles for better consumer targeting, all while protecting customer data by showing how AI models make predictions.
"At Scanbuy we are focused on advancing the adtech data transparency standards that define responsible audience data collection," said Chai Outmezguine, CEO of Scanbuy, in a statement. "AI and ML-derived value will be critical to our industry's future. By requiring that all our models be inherently understandable, Scanbuy allows self-attestation data audits to be extended to modeled audiences. Model explainability allows us to determine how predictions are built, protect attributes across data partners, and maintain the data subject's ultimate privacy and control over usage. We also see a bright future in introducing this transparency to re-enforcement learning techniques that help optimize in-flight campaigns. Together with Diveplane, we are setting a new precedent for privacy, transparency, and auditability.".
"With ExtendedAudiences, Scanbuy will fundamentally change the way adtech thinks about consumer data. We are excited to be their partner, delivering our AI innovation that offers AI-engineered insights in a never-before-seen way" said Michael Capps, CEO of Diveplane, in a statement.