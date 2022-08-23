Scanbuy Partners with Diveplane on ExtendedAudiences

Scanbuy, a provider of mobile engagement and digital advertising solutions, today launched ExtendedAudiences for the consumer packaged goods industry. ExtendedAudiences are privacy-protected, act-alike audience extensions of U.S. consumer CPG purchase data, powered by Diveplane.

Scanbuy ExtendedAudiences are editable, auditable, and scalable. Its data models are designed to extend the benefits of the Interactive Advertising Bureau's data transparency standards from deterministic to modeled data sets. A forensic-level audit is available for all stakeholders at runtime every time an act-alike model is generated.

Diveplane's technology enables Scanbuy to generate rich consumer data shopping profiles for better consumer targeting, all while protecting customer data by showing how AI models make predictions.