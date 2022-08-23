CXera Launches CXera Marketplace

CXera has launched the CXera Marketplace, a community where CXera customers and partners can share microsite templates that help organizations create and share microsites to stay digitally connected and educate and collaborate for task like customer onboarding, sales to customer success handoffs, customer renewal and expansion, problem resolution, customer health checks, product launches, and more.

CXera microsite templates consist of customizable banners, prescriptive steps, task lists, survey questions, and content that can be adapted for each organization and its customers. In addition, podcasts related to templates provide immediate coaching.