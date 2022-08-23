Force Management Launches Ascender for Sales Training

Force Management, a provider of sales solutions, today launched Ascender by Force Management, an online subscription platform for sales training.

Ascender brings three main components together in one platform: content that's updated daily, curriculum that includes certifications, and a community to help salespeople learn from their peers. Ascender also serves as ongoing education for those who have gone through Force Management's training programs but no longer work at companies that use the methodologies. Training focuses on four areas of sales effectiveness: messaging, execution, planning, and talent.

"It takes work to be an elite salesperson. Ascender gives salespeople the roadmap and playbook to reach their goals, whether that be closing a major deal this quarter or achieving President's Club for the year," said Force Management CEO Grant Wilson in a statement.

"Force Management has delivered transformational services to large enterprises for two decades. Now, we're responding to the demand among individuals and small teams. Ascender enables sellers to grow as far as their ambition will take them," said Force Management President John Kaplan in a statement.