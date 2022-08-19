Lenders Cooperative Launches SMB Contact Center

Lenders Cooperative has launched the Small Business Contact Center, which will help lenders better support small business borrowers in their communities.

The Small Business Contact Center is purpose-built to help small businesses navigate the process of obtaining a loan, including the application process, structuring the capital request, optimizing the right loan product and term, and counseling on other common small business matters.

"We are including a turn-key call-center offering to support our lenders leveraging our loan origination platform, allowing each lender the opportunity to provide a highly specialized small business offering to their borrowers. A small business borrower can call our white-labeled contact center, speak to a trained call-center/loan officer, and receive guidance on not just the loan application process, but options to best structure their requests for capital. Our clients not only need innovative lending software, but operational support to help their borrowers access the right capital with the right structure in both portfolio products and government-guaranteed SBA products. Our small business experts can help do just that," said Cary Cooper, managing partner of Lenders Cooperative, in a statement.

Highlights of the SMB Contact Center include the following: