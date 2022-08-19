Yahoo Partners with Comscore

Yahoo is partnering with Comscore to give Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP) advertisers additional and enhanced brand safety and suitability controls for connected TV (CTV) campaigns. Additionally, contextual segments leveraging categories like TV genre now support campaign relevancy and reach within identityless CTV app environments.

"The CTV landscape continues to see tremendous growth, and as spend increases, advertisers want to ensure content suitability and alignment, and protect brand equity," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, head of global revenue and client solutions at Yahoo, in a statement. "Partnering with Comscore adds to our already powerful brand safety and suitability toolkit within the Yahoo DSP and will help us continue to maximize the quality and effectiveness of advertiser CTV investments. With the addition of Comscore's contextual technology, Yahoo advertisers are able to leverage a variety of solutions that enable them to maximize reach across inventory environments with or without identity."

The Yahoo DSP will integrate with Comscore Activation, a set of pre-bid inventory filters to help marketers achieve brand-safe, impactful campaign delivery across CTV inventory. Comscore Activation is powered by Comscore's contextual artificial intelligence engine and intelligent categorization technology. Comscore also uses the IAB's genre categories included in their Content Taxonomy 3.0 framework, enabling CTV advertisers using the Yahoo DSP to filter buys based on TV genres.

"Comscore's latest State of Streaming report found a 19 percent year-over-year increase in hours that U.S. households spent watching streaming content, meaning there is no shortage of opportunity to reach consumers on CTV, but advertisers need to ensure their CTV investments aren't negatively impacting their brands," said Lee Blickstein, vice president of Activation solutions at Comscore, in a statement. "To effectively do this, CTV advertisers must have access to granular tools that go beyond the typical binary approach to brand safety, ensuring they have the confidence and security to achieve next-level campaign performance."

Yahoo's partnership with Comscore expands on the company's CTV brand safety and suitability tools available in the Yahoo DSP, including ongoing DSP and supply-side platform quality control initiatives (e.g, ads.txt support and verification, etc.), as well as built-in and third-party fraud/invalid traffic protection, inventory mapping, tiering and categorization, and support for inventory inclusion and exclusion lists.