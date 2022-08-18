Gainsight Adds AI Capabilities to Its Product Portfolio

Gainsight today at its Pulse user conference in San Francisco introduced a number of capabilities to help companies put customers at the center of their operations, improve net revenue retention, and drive durable growth. The capabilities enable companies to execute digital-led customer collaboration, use artificial intelligence to optimize their customer management, and define product roadmaps that drive customer outcomes.

The new capabilities introduced today include the following:

Nucleus, which is designed to bring together all customer content, product feedback/ideation, thought leadership, AI-recommended e-learning paths, and other customer-facing capabilities across all of Gainsight's product lines into a centralized customer-facing hub.

Nucleus Spaces, private collaboration spaces between teams within companies and their customers.

Product Requests, to aggregate product feedback from communities and in-app bots and integrate that feedback with roadmap planning tools like ProductBoard. With this release, Gainsight is enabling customer success teams to submit product requests to product management teams on behalf of customers directly in Gainsight CS and to track the progress of those product requests.

Journey Optimizer powered by Horizon AI, which automatically suggests which steps to add to customer journeys.

Scorecard Optimizer, which is also powered by Horizon AI, to improve the accuracy of health score models. It makes intelligent recommendations for scorecard changes, such as different weightings, new measures, and thresholds, to improve the accuracy and predictive power of scorecards.

Retention Optimizer, another Horizon AI-enabled capability that automatically identifies the stickiest features and surfaces opportunities to further improve user retention.