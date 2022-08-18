Botco.ai Launches Instachat Builder

Botco.ai, providers of conversational marketing solutions, today launched Instachat Builder to accelerate deployment of artificial intelligence-powered chat by allowing companies to directly train Botco.ai's chatbot on any text information.

"Historically, launching a chat application was time-consuming," said Jacob Molina, product manager at Botco.ai, in a statement. "Companies needed to manually formulate the question and answer pairs they wanted their AI chat to handle. Instachat Builder shortcuts this entire process by automatically transforming any relevant text into training material, allowing our customers to launch powerful chatbots capable of instantly answering hundreds or thousands of questions — with only a few clicks."

Instachat Builder is an AI-driven application that derives question-and-answer training pairs from PDFs, HTML files, document files, call center transcripts, or any other kind of text information. Users can feed Instachat Builder presentations, product manuals, FAQ pages, etc., and the application automatically extracts the relevant content. After extraction, Instachat Builder translates the relevant raw content into question-and-answer pairs that can be used to train AI chatbots. Users can review all generated pairs before they are used for training. The Instachat Builder is powered by a combination of machine learning and natural language processing (NLP).

Marketers receive conversational reporting data directly following deployment, gleaning insights on the user journey, customer retention, search engine optimization, and more.