Pattern Acquires Influencer Marketing Pioneer, Current

Pattern, a provider of e-commerce acceleration solutions, has acquired Current, providers of an influencer marketing platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move will bolster Pattern's e-commerce acceleration platform, helping companies drive traffic and conversions for product listings on direct-to-consumer websites, global marketplaces, and other digital channels. Current's platform helps companies build high-impact ambassador programs from millions of creators, produce authentic content at scale, measure influencer-driven sales and return on spend, and manage creator payouts.