Pattern Acquires Influencer Marketing Pioneer, Current
Pattern, a provider of e-commerce acceleration solutions, has acquired Current, providers of an influencer marketing platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move will bolster Pattern's e-commerce acceleration platform, helping companies drive traffic and conversions for product listings on direct-to-consumer websites, global marketplaces, and other digital channels. Current's platform helps companies build high-impact ambassador programs from millions of creators, produce authentic content at scale, measure influencer-driven sales and return on spend, and manage creator payouts.
"Conversion is still the biggest commercial opportunity for brands in the digital landscape, and authentic influencer programs drive the kind of high-quality traffic that leads to category-leading conversion," said Pattern Co-Founder and CEO David Wright in a statement. "Current's technology gives brands the ability to quickly scale up, manage, and optimize their influencer campaigns to keep pace with a rapidly evolving digital and cultural landscape. With Current's capabilities folded into our e-commerce acceleration platform, it's a winning combination for brands that want to drive unprecedented traffic and conversion for their product catalogs."
"It's never been more important that brands have access to powerful social selling tools to capture their fair share of the $6 trillion global e-commerce market," said Current Founder and CEO Trygve Jensen n a statement. "E-commerce is all about being where the customer is. Increasingly consumers begin that journey with creators of all types on social. By adding our technology and services to the incredible Pattern e-commerce acceleration platform, we will become an unparalleled force to drive brand growth across all channels and marketplaces."