Matik Integrates with Gainsight and HubSpot

Matik has integrated its automation platform for data-driven content with Gainsight and HubSpot. With the integrations, Matik will query the data within these platforms to automate the creation of data-driven content.

With Matik, teams can automatically transform HubSpot and Gainsight data around account details, product usage, and customer health into metrics, text, charts, tables, and images that personalize presentations and PDFs. Content generated by Matik can be edited after it's created using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint.