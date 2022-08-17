Matik Integrates with Gainsight and HubSpot
Matik has integrated its automation platform for data-driven content with Gainsight and HubSpot. With the integrations, Matik will query the data within these platforms to automate the creation of data-driven content.
With Matik, teams can automatically transform HubSpot and Gainsight data around account details, product usage, and customer health into metrics, text, charts, tables, and images that personalize presentations and PDFs. Content generated by Matik can be edited after it's created using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint.
"In today's economic downturn, customer retention is a critical part of business survival. We empower customer success teams to show the value of their products through data-driven storytelling," said Nikola Mijic, Matik's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Integrating Gainsight and HubSpot with Matik enables teams using those platforms to build compelling presentations that showcase product usage and ROI in just minutes instead of days or even weeks. It also means that these teams can now scale these impactful pieces of content to more accounts."