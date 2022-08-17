Melissa Partners with ID-Pal to Launch Melissa ID

Melissa, a provider of data quality and address management solutions, partnered with ID-Pal, an identity verification provider, to create Melissa ID, a fully-customizable, cloud solution using a multi-layered approach that includes biometrics, facial matching, liveness testing, address verification, and document checks for automated identity verification.

This new app offers coverage of more than 6,000 identification documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions. It leverages the ID-Pal platform engine and Melissa's data quality and address management tools to empower businesses to validate global customer identities in real time as personal data is entered in systems, such as onboarding and finance applications.