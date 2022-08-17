Melissa Partners with ID-Pal to Launch Melissa ID
Melissa, a provider of data quality and address management solutions, partnered with ID-Pal, an identity verification provider, to create Melissa ID, a fully-customizable, cloud solution using a multi-layered approach that includes biometrics, facial matching, liveness testing, address verification, and document checks for automated identity verification.
This new app offers coverage of more than 6,000 identification documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions. It leverages the ID-Pal platform engine and Melissa's data quality and address management tools to empower businesses to validate global customer identities in real time as personal data is entered in systems, such as onboarding and finance applications.
"With identity scams on the rise, companies are vulnerable like never before. Financial crime and the growing cost of regulatory compliance are of particular concern to those conducting business online," said Colum Lyons, founder and CEO of ID-Pal, in a statement. "Our solution leverages industry-leading biometric, documents, and database checks for greater accuracy in correctly classifying a document. This, combined with Melissa's expertise in contact data quality, gives e-commerce organizations using Melissa ID a distinct advantage in combatting financial crime and meeting mandates for safe transactions."
"Through our alliance with ID-Pal, we have created an app that helps businesses verify the identities of their customers easily, securely, and conveniently," said Ray Melissa, president of Melissa, in a statement. "Melissa ID's multifaceted identity verification capabilities include ID card and document authentication, biometrics, and liveness confirmation. The app's intuitive interface streamlines customer onboarding and customer due diligence processes so companies can confidently abide by complex regulations and combat costly fraud in the process."