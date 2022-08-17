Ontra Adds E-Signature Capability
Ontra, a provider of contract automation and intelligence for asset management firms, has added eSignature capability directly into its platform.
With Ontra eSignature, asset managers can do the following:
- Simultaneously deliver signature-ready contracts to all parties;
- Prompt signatories to take immediate action through automated reminders; and
- Reassign signature responsibility to different individuals within their companies.
"We are constantly evolving the Ontra platform to meet the needs of our private market customers, which seek agility, efficiency, and greater returns," said Mitch Spierer, vice president of product at Ontra, in a statement. "With our eSignature capability, asset managers can save time signing, tracking, and managing contracts, ultimately allowing them to complete deals faster."