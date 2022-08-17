Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of SailPoint

Software investment firm Thoma Bravo has completed its acquisition of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, a provider of enterprise identity security, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.9 billion.

"The closing of this transaction is an important milestone and underscores the value of SailPoint as core to identity security, positioning us to be business-essential for the most prominent global enterprises today," said Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint, in a statement. "With Thoma Bravo's resources and deep sector expertise, we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate innovation across our product portfolio, as we earn the right to be the de facto enterprise identity platform of choice. Backed by Thoma Bravo's strong belief in our growth potential, I look forward to embracing the tremendous opportunity in front of us as we embark on this next chapter for SailPoint."

"SailPoint is at the forefront of the growing identity security market and is well-positioned to further capitalize on the increasing demand from enterprises for innovative and trusted solutions," said Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Mark and his talented team to bolster SailPoint's leadership position and deliver increased value to the company's growing customer base."

"SailPoint's intelligent identity platform equips customers to meet the demands of today's cloud-oriented enterprises by putting identity security at the core of digital business operations. With each passing day, identity becomes a more and more important attack surface to secure. We are thrilled to partner with SailPoint during this exciting next chapter as it continues to drive growth within one of the best markets in all of cybersecurity," Andrew Almeida, a partner at Thoma Bravo, added.