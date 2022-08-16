Chili Piper Integrates with G2
Chili Piper, an inbound conversion platform, today announced a new integration partnership with G2, a software marketplace. The partnership integrates Chili Piper's Form Concierge product within G2's product profile call-to-actions to give software buyers direct access to respective sales representatives, streamline meeting scheduling, and convert qualified leads into buyers.
Chili Piper's integration with G2 will create a more substantial lead pipeline for marketers, route the flow of those leads into meetings and enhance the quality of inbound lead channels. Software buyers conducting research on G2 will have full visibility to representatives' availability to lock in meetings in a few clicks.
"No other tool on the market does what Forms Concierge does for boosting conversion rates and reducing vendor response time," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, co-founder and co-CEO of Chili Piper, in a statement. "G2 is one of the most important resources for companies evaluating new software solutions. Our product will instantly bridge the gap between highly qualified leads and human sales reps on G2, creating a frictionless experience that advances prospects' buying intentions."
"At G2, we're the place you go for software, whether you're a buyer or seller," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer of G2, in a statement. "As the B2B software buying journey continues to increase in complexity, there is an opportunity for our marketplace to take on an even greater role in the sales process. Through our partnership with Chili Piper, we're able to do this, connecting buyers and sellers in a streamlined way to expedite the early stages of the buyer journey as well as the sales cycle.
"By eliminating unnecessary steps associated with requesting demos and meetings, we believe we can ensure buyers are better educated and are given the ability to connect with a real representative that can provide true transparency around product inquiries," Vandenberghe added.
Related Articles
Chili Piper Integrates with HubSpot CRM
13 Oct 2021
HubSpot CRM data can now be used with Chili Piper's inbound conversion platform to qualify, route, and book meetings with leads in real time.
Chili Piper Partners with RingCentral
10 Nov 2021
Chili Piper brings scheduling to RingCentral Video Meetings as a Premier Partner.
RollWorks Partners with G2
23 Feb 2022
RollWorks customers now have access to buyer insights from G2 website searches.