Chili Piper Integrates with G2

Chili Piper, an inbound conversion platform, today announced a new integration partnership with G2, a software marketplace. The partnership integrates Chili Piper's Form Concierge product within G2's product profile call-to-actions to give software buyers direct access to respective sales representatives, streamline meeting scheduling, and convert qualified leads into buyers.

Chili Piper's integration with G2 will create a more substantial lead pipeline for marketers, route the flow of those leads into meetings and enhance the quality of inbound lead channels. Software buyers conducting research on G2 will have full visibility to representatives' availability to lock in meetings in a few clicks.