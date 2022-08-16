Celebrus Launches CX Vault

Celebrus today launched CX Vault, its no-party data technology for marketers.

"Many vendors talk about cookieless solutions but don't have an answer for it," said Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions, parent company of Celebrus, in a statement. "Celebrus CX Vault provides the industry's only solution for putting the consumer back in control while ensuring brands can help build positive experiences along the way."

No-party data has no tracking, no sharing, and no cookies of any kind, but recognizes the context of a browsing session and delivers a relevant message based on that context. Celebrus CX Vault respects user privacy and complies with all privacy regulations. The user stays anonymous throughout an entire session, and no information is ever shared, saved, stored or sent to a server.

Celebrus CX Vault works simultaneously with company websites to recognize session-specific contextual patterns and sequences. It recognizes the context of browsing sessions in real time and can then determine users' interests.