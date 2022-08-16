Kore.ai Opens its Enterprise XO Platform to SMBs and Developers

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversationa artificial intelligence technology, plans to widen the availability of its solution to companies of all sizes to help small and midsized businesses (SMBs), startups, entrepreneurs, and the broader developer community by offering the platform's do-it-yourself (DIY) functionalities for driving AI adoption.

With this initiative, developers and businesses around the world can now access Kore.ai's enterprise-grade platform and self-service options without a big initial investment to build AI-powered solutions for perpetual use (with predefined number of bot sessions). As the sessions quantitatively increase, the program is progressively priced. Citizen developers and bot enthusiasts can now configure virtual assistants, process assistants, and conversational digital and voice assistants on the platform with no coding.

"Kore.ai's world-class platform technology, which is typically used by our large enterprise clients, is now accessible to everyone who wishes to explore the power of conversational AI. We are spurring innovation by empowering entrepreneurs who have bright ideas and want to test their proof-of-concepts," said Raj Koneru, CEO and founder of Kore.ai, in a statement. "As we look to democratize access to Kore.ai's sophisticated conversational AI-enabled solutions, it will allow even more companies to innovate and scale at their own pace."

Kore.ai's secure and scalable no-code platform, known as the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform, enables businesses to design, build, test and deploy conversational virtual assistants and process apps with minimal technical know-how or support.