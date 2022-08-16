Glia Partners with Veritran
Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, and Veritran, a low-code solutions provider, have partnered to offer digital-first customer support to financial institutions worldwide.
The partnership integrates Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution with Veritran's suite of business solutions to complement its digital onboarding, payments, digital wallet, retail- and business-banking offering.
"The addition of Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution is a strong fit for Veritran's offering, allowing Veritran to deliver seamless digital experiences, streamline complex processes, and enhance customer service strategy," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement.
Glia's Digital Customer Service solution, through its ChannelLess Architecture, enables effortless transitions across SMS, chat, onscreen voice and video, with cobrowsing and collaboration features. Through its?Enterprise Low-Code platform, Veritran speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions.
"At Veritran we believe in improving our clients' business by making customers' lives better. So, we are pleased to partner with Glia. This partnership is a great example of two companies coming together to complement each other's digital offerings and provide viable solutions to financial institutions to continue supporting them in their digital transformations," said Omar Arab, executive vice president of corporate business and head of global?alliances at Veritran, in a statement.
