Qumu Video Engagement Platform Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

Qumu, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, has made its Qumu Video Engagement Platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Qumu's Video Engagement Platform is a video platform that helps companies create, control, deliver, experience, and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale.

"Launching the Qumu Video Engagement Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace is the logical next step in our history of collaboration with Google Cloud and an important milestone in evolving Qumu into a SaaS enterprise," said Rose Bentley, Qumu's president and CEO, in a statement.

Qumu has previously worked with Google Cloud to provide Qumu's video creation, curation, distribution, and analytics tools as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings.