Cloudinary Integrates with Shopify

Cloudinary has integrated its media optimization platform with e-commerce platform Shopify.

"We know that delivering a fast and flawless digital experience is crucial for any business selling online," said Gary Ballabio, vice president of technology partnerships at Cloudinary, in a statement. "In today's visual economy, visual media plays an increasingly important role in a seller's ability to connect and engage with customers and can make or break the experience if not managed and delivered in the most optimal way possible. With Cloudinary, Shopify merchants can automatically create better user experiences for their customers without the heavy lifting that otherwise comes with managing visuals at the scale required to compete."