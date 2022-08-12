Cloudinary Integrates with Shopify
Cloudinary has integrated its media optimization platform with e-commerce platform Shopify.
"We know that delivering a fast and flawless digital experience is crucial for any business selling online," said Gary Ballabio, vice president of technology partnerships at Cloudinary, in a statement. "In today's visual economy, visual media plays an increasingly important role in a seller's ability to connect and engage with customers and can make or break the experience if not managed and delivered in the most optimal way possible. With Cloudinary, Shopify merchants can automatically create better user experiences for their customers without the heavy lifting that otherwise comes with managing visuals at the scale required to compete."
The Cloudinary integration provides Shopify merchants with the following:
- Seamless media workflows for editing and publishing content across customer touchpoints and stores.
- Video compression.
- Image editing capabilities for resizing, cropping, and transcoding, using content-aware artificial intelligence to fit any design or layout.
- Intelligent, automatic image optimization delivers the smallest file sizes at the highest quality based on browser, device, and geographic location.
- Support for modern file types, including AVIF, video codecs including VP9 and HEVC, and video formats such as WebM.
- No-code, customizable product galleries that automatically optimize images, thumbnails, and videos to accelerate page load speeds.
- Automatic Responsiveness based on screen resolution.
- A single source of truth for all product media with a one-click upload of all product images, videos, and metadata into Cloudinary.