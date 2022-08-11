Reputation Adds Social Experience Features

Reputation today introduced a number of updates to its social customer experience product suite to help marketers manage social channels in one location and use industry feedback data to create more strategic brand campaigns.

"Customers can share feedback within seconds of a good or bad experience, which has made it critical for marketing teams to have the most innovative and complete tools at their disposal. At Reputation, we are always developing new products, services, and updates that will allow our customers to listen and interact in real time with consumers across a variety of channels," said Pranav Desai, chief product officer of Reputation, in a statement.

The following product and service updates have been added within the platform:

Social Listening Industry Monitors for trending industry topics within the automotive, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and technology sectors.

Smart Insights Widgets for Social Listening for identifying trends and noteworthy changes during specified periods of time, serving up analysis and calls-to-action based on the virality and sentiment of the trend.

Instagram Carousel Posts, allowing social media managers to add up to 10 photos or videos to single Instagram posts.

TikTok integration, allowing social media managers to create video posts within Reputation's Social Suite that can be scheduled for posting on TikTok and other channels.

Optimal Publish Times, for determining the times of day that see the most audience engagement on each social channel and present ing those times to the user for post scheduling.