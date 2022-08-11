Treasure Data Unveils Customer Data Cloud

Treasure Data, an enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, today introduced Customer Data Cloud, an integrated suite of cloud-based customer data platform solutions.

"As consumers, we have all experienced disconnected brand experiences. We don't care which department, team, or system is involved when we seek out information or reach out for support. The bottom line is that it is frustrating to start over again and again in every engagement, and it is wasteful for the consumer and for the business," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO of Treasure Data, in a statement. "Creating connected customer experiences is the key to unlocking desired growth and efficiency. When the entire business can champion the customer as one team, one company, customers have a more seamless, unified experience with the brand. As a result, employees are ultimately more efficient and effective, driving productivity and profitability in the process."

With Customer Data Cloud, data privacy and consent preferences are managed in a unified customer data record within one platform. It securely unifies data and identities from across the enterprise.