PCI Pal Extends Patent Portfolio

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, has received U.S. and Australian patents for its secure payments technology. These patents cover the unique ways by which PCI Pal services can be integrated to third-party environments, providing both its partners and customers with non-invasive, low risk methods to facilitate access to its secure cloud services.

The core technology protected by these patents has been available to PCI Pal customers and partners for a number of years, allowing them to benefit from its cloud integration methods.

The patents specifically cover the way PCI Pal can manipulate the signaling and voice stream of phone calls, allowing PCI Pal to take a non-invasive approach to its handling of data during a call within its Agent Assist and interactive voice response solutions. PCI Pal gathers sensitive information from consumers either through keypad tones (DTMF) or speech recognition, and can send this information to the merchants' payment service providers. These solutions problem-solve only for calls where sensitive data is to be captured, usually payment data.