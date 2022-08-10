Yellow.ai Launches DynamicNLP
Yellow.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched DynamicNLP ;to help companies deploy conversational AI within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of more than 97 percent.
According to the future of conversational AI report from Deloitte, training AI agents with manual methods can take as long as six to nine months. Yellow.ai DynamicNLP eliminates the process of training and labeling natural language processing (NLP) models manually. This enables Dynamic AI agents to learn on the fly, helping companies set up conversational AI flows within minutes and reduce training data-related costs and efforts.
Yellow.ai DynamicNLP comes with a pre-trained model built using billions of anonymized conversations, which the company says has reduced unidentified utterances by up to 60 percent.
"Yellow.ai DynamicNLP is a first-of-its-kind proprietary technology in the global enterprise conversational AI industry; a breakthrough innovation that can help enterprises save time, effort, and operational cost while accelerating their go-live strategy. It enables our pre-trained dynamic AI agents to deliver superlative moments of truth across the entirety of customers' and employees' life cycles," said Raghu Ravinutala, co-founder and CEO of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "As global tech innovators, we see our DynamicNLP as a significant step forward in realizing the true potential of NLP as a game-changing technology."
"Yellow.ai has helped us accelerate our AI automation journey for some of the most important use cases, and with the launch of DynamicNLP, which enables zero training for NLP models, would elevate customer and employee experiences from day one. We firmly believe that Yellow.ai DynamicNLP will open new avenues to scale up additional use cases of customer support and agent productivity," Eric Hansen, chief information officer of Waste Connections, said in a statement.