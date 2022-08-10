Yellow.ai Launches DynamicNLP

Yellow.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched DynamicNLP ;to help companies deploy conversational AI within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of more than 97 percent.

According to the future of conversational AI report from Deloitte, training AI agents with manual methods can take as long as six to nine months. Yellow.ai DynamicNLP eliminates the process of training and labeling natural language processing (NLP) models manually. This enables Dynamic AI agents to learn on the fly, helping companies set up conversational AI flows within minutes and reduce training data-related costs and efforts.

Yellow.ai DynamicNLP comes with a pre-trained model built using billions of anonymized conversations, which the company says has reduced unidentified utterances by up to 60 percent.