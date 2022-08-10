Signal AI Acquires KELP

Signal AI, an external intelligence company, has acquired KELP, providers of an actionable platform for corporate reputation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition further helps organizations understand the external events that are impacting their success The combination of Signal AI's external intelligence data and KELP's reputation insights will create a solution that empowers organizations to quantify the aggregate impact of all company actions and strengthen corporate reputation.

Powered by Signal AI's External Intelligence Graph, KELP dives deep into what drives positive reputation within industries, surfacing actionable insights to target highly influential audiences with the right message, on the right channel, with the right cadence.