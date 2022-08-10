Signal AI Acquires KELP
Signal AI, an external intelligence company, has acquired KELP, providers of an actionable platform for corporate reputation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition further helps organizations understand the external events that are impacting their success The combination of Signal AI's external intelligence data and KELP's reputation insights will create a solution that empowers organizations to quantify the aggregate impact of all company actions and strengthen corporate reputation.
Powered by Signal AI's External Intelligence Graph, KELP dives deep into what drives positive reputation within industries, surfacing actionable insights to target highly influential audiences with the right message, on the right channel, with the right cadence.
"I'm incredibly excited to join forces with KELP, because 85 percent of business leaders say that reputation is a higher priority than margin in the decision-making process. At Signal AI, we're already providing executives with external intelligence to help them cut through the noise and understand which topics and events are impacting their reputation. Together with KELP, we'll turn this data into truly actionable insight for our customers," said David Benigson, CEO of Signal AI, in a statement.
"To craft a strong reputation and fortify it against risks, every company needs a narrative. But without data, it's just guessing. From attracting diverse talent to creating excitement for innovations, executives use KELP to win on the industry storylines that matter most. With an unparalleled depth of data and technology stack, Signal AI has powered our insights, and together, we can't wait to help more c-suites evolve how they shape strategy and measure impact," said Dan Gaynor, co-founder of KELP, in a statement.
"Corporate reputation matters more than ever, yet its measurement is still stuck in the past. By benchmarking any company on thousands of highly specific, AI-trained topics, from supply chain sustainability to emerging fields in R&D, we help companies take action on the true measure of their reputation," said Shann Biglione, KELP's other co-founder, in a statement. "As a product lead, I am beyond excited to be joining forces with Signal AI. Together, we're fast-tracking our vision to a whole new level, delivering unparalleled accuracy, depth, and actionability to our customers."