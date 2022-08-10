Nextech AR Adds ARitize Configurator to Its ARitize 3D Shopify App

Nextech AR Solutions, a metaverse company and provider of augmented reality experience technologies and 3D modelling services for ecommerce, has launched the ARitize Configurator as an upgrade to its ARitize 3D app in Shopify.

ARitize Configurator allows e-commerce sites to display multiple product variations from only one 3D model and to swap and display all product options and customizations. Customers can interchange colors, parts, materials, and textures in real-time 3D. With the augmented reality feature, customers can also place customized high-quality 3D products in their homes or desired locations to see how they would look in their spaces. This allows customers to see customized products from every angle and position them appropriately prior to purchasing.

With the ARitize Configurator technology now available in the ARitize 3D app in the Shopify merchant store, Nextech AR provides a one-stop solution for e-commerce businesses, incorporating both 3D model making and product configurations. The ARitize 3D app holds an extension that allows Shopify merchants to embed a configurator onto their PDP without modifying code, allowing for drag and drop wherever desired on the product page.