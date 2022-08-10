-->
  • August 10, 2022

Marketing Media Service Providers Partner on the In-Store Marketplace

Several top media service providers, including Vibenomics, Mood Media, Merkle, Sellr Technologies, FuelMedia TV, and;WaterStation Technology, today launched the In-Store Marketplace,a centralized ecosystem where retail media owners and in-store media publishers can access a variety of digital audio and display advertising inventory.

The In-Store Marketplace (ISM) platform is an open initiative in which media service providers will provide a consistent, ubiquitous, single point of integration for any in-store retail media platform. It allows in-store media publishers to manage campaigns through the ISM Ad-Server and ISM portal, providing oversight of retail media pricing, yield management, and reporting on buying activity. Publishers will be able to integrate the In-Store Marketplace directly into their respective retail media platforms. Providers, such as Citrus Ad,can expand their unified offering to include in-store without having to integrate disparate in-store media systems.

"The definition of retail media is broadening," said Brent Oakley, Vibenomics' CEO, in a statement. "Multichannel and omnichannel shopping journeys already expose customers to a wide variety of visual and audio, print and digital, and experiential communication via in-store merchandise displays. Key to the continuation and evolution of that journey is the existence of a marketplace that provides easily-accessible common inventory for in-store media and ad-serving tech."

"Mood Media is continually looking for innovative ways to add incremental value to our retail customers," said Malcolm McRoberts, Mood Media's CEO, in a statement. "The In-Store Marketplace will benefit from our ubiquitous coverage of audio and display across 330,000 locations, and retailers have the unique opportunity of working with a single point of integration for in-store media."

"The In-Store Marketplace allows buyers to bundle display inventory and digital audio into a single PMP or cherry-pick your options, whatever approach fits your current needs," said Chelsea Monaco, vice president of eretail and commerce media at Merkle, in a statement. "Consolidating the big shopper media partners like Vibenomics, Mood Media, Sellr Technologies, FuelMedia TV, and WaterStation Technology facilitates more frictionless engagement with partners and ubiquitous access to the inventory."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research