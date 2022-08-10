Marketing Media Service Providers Partner on the In-Store Marketplace

Several top media service providers, including Vibenomics, Mood Media, Merkle, Sellr Technologies, FuelMedia TV, and;WaterStation Technology, today launched the In-Store Marketplace,a centralized ecosystem where retail media owners and in-store media publishers can access a variety of digital audio and display advertising inventory.

The In-Store Marketplace (ISM) platform is an open initiative in which media service providers will provide a consistent, ubiquitous, single point of integration for any in-store retail media platform. It allows in-store media publishers to manage campaigns through the ISM Ad-Server and ISM portal, providing oversight of retail media pricing, yield management, and reporting on buying activity. Publishers will be able to integrate the In-Store Marketplace directly into their respective retail media platforms. Providers, such as Citrus Ad,can expand their unified offering to include in-store without having to integrate disparate in-store media systems.