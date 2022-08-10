Marketing Media Service Providers Partner on the In-Store Marketplace
Several top media service providers, including Vibenomics, Mood Media, Merkle, Sellr Technologies, FuelMedia TV, and;WaterStation Technology, today launched the In-Store Marketplace,a centralized ecosystem where retail media owners and in-store media publishers can access a variety of digital audio and display advertising inventory.
The In-Store Marketplace (ISM) platform is an open initiative in which media service providers will provide a consistent, ubiquitous, single point of integration for any in-store retail media platform. It allows in-store media publishers to manage campaigns through the ISM Ad-Server and ISM portal, providing oversight of retail media pricing, yield management, and reporting on buying activity. Publishers will be able to integrate the In-Store Marketplace directly into their respective retail media platforms. Providers, such as Citrus Ad,can expand their unified offering to include in-store without having to integrate disparate in-store media systems.
"The definition of retail media is broadening," said Brent Oakley, Vibenomics' CEO, in a statement. "Multichannel and omnichannel shopping journeys already expose customers to a wide variety of visual and audio, print and digital, and experiential communication via in-store merchandise displays. Key to the continuation and evolution of that journey is the existence of a marketplace that provides easily-accessible common inventory for in-store media and ad-serving tech."
"Mood Media is continually looking for innovative ways to add incremental value to our retail customers," said Malcolm McRoberts, Mood Media's CEO, in a statement. "The In-Store Marketplace will benefit from our ubiquitous coverage of audio and display across 330,000 locations, and retailers have the unique opportunity of working with a single point of integration for in-store media."
"The In-Store Marketplace allows buyers to bundle display inventory and digital audio into a single PMP or cherry-pick your options, whatever approach fits your current needs," said Chelsea Monaco, vice president of eretail and commerce media at Merkle, in a statement. "Consolidating the big shopper media partners like Vibenomics, Mood Media, Sellr Technologies, FuelMedia TV, and WaterStation Technology facilitates more frictionless engagement with partners and ubiquitous access to the inventory."